The Kingdom of Bahrain offers opportunities aplenty in the agriculture and food processing sectors. The firms in both the countries are keen to invest in these sectors.

The business to business meet (B2B) which was held in Kochi on the sidelines of the visit of the Crown Prince of Bahrain, here on Monday, put forward opportunities in the food processing sectors.

“There is huge opportunity in the food processing sector in Bahrain. We are also exploring opportunities in Kerala in this sector. If suitable proposals emerge we will definitely invest in the sector,” Ebrahim Zainal, vice-chairman, Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry told Express.

The delegates who participated in the B2B meet from the food processing sector in Kerala also said that some of the delegates from Bahrain expressed interest in the food processing sector in the state.