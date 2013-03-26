“There are many who work outside to earn their daily living. At the same time, there are others who come into the world of the circus to get a job,” says Deepak Pal from Nepal, who is a gate-keeper of the Crown Circus, which has just arrived in Kochi.

Whether it is burning heat or freezing cold or persistent rainfall, once the stage is set labourers are bound to work 24 hours a day, ignoring the change in weather or the crowds.

“We enjoy the work,” says Deepak. “It is almost like a family here. As long as it gives us our daily bread we take every hurdle as a challenge.”

What the audience wants is entertainment and what the circus owners wants is profit, so they provide entertainment through the various artists.

But what is forgotten is the efforts of the labourers behind the scenes. If an artist throws down a ring it vanishes immediately from the platform or if the artist needs another one it appears at once.

These acts are considered magical by the audience, but the backbone are the labourers, who work on a weekly wage.

“I joined the Crown circus three years ago, because many of my friends are working here,” says Lakshman Bhel from Nepal. “We are all employed on a temporary basis and travel along with the troupe.” They leave their family and village behind and travel across India to earn their living.

The labourers assist the artists in their various acts. “For helping the artists we receive training and are paid well,” says Lakshman. Sometimes, the opposite happens: when artistes become labourers. “When new artistes came in, I was replaced, so I became a helper,” says Rajeev Bhel.

“After six months, I will go back home [to Chhattisgarh] to be with my wife and kids.” And in case an artist falls unwell, these workers, who have received training, will get their chance to entertain the masses and be the show-stealers. “Even though we won’t earn anything extra for being an artist, it is a dream to perform in front of everybody,” says Rajeev.