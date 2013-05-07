The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court (for the trial of cases related to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children) on Monday awarded seven years’ rigorous imprisonment to an accused in a case of sexual harassment case.

Special Court Judge C Suresh Kumar also directed the accused Rajesh, of Thazhatheveettil, Kavalangadu, Kuttamangalam, to pay a fine of Rs 20,000.

The police had charged the accused under sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC, but the court convicted him for kidnapping the victim. The court observed that there was no direct evidence regarding the alleged rape. “The prosecution has not succeeded in proving the rape,” the court maintained.

The prosecution submitted that the accused is the husband of the deceased victim’s elder sister. The accused had developed illegal relations with the 16-yr-old girl, the prosecution submitted. In November 2009, he had taken the victim to the house of a relative in Munnar, and had sexually abused her, the prosecution said.