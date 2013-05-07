Mohammed Riyas’ speech is beyond comprehension and his memmory, occasionally, would play hide and seek with him. But not this time, when he met his idol, social activist and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi.

He could recollect the lines of the song ‘Honge kaamyaab, honge kaamyaab, hum honge kaamyaab ek din, ho ho mann main hai vishwas poora hai vishwas, hum honge kaamyaab ek din’.

Mohammed Riyas was serving in the Delhi Police when tragedy struck him in the form of an accident.

Just like him, the spirits of many others were also revived by the presence of Kiran Bedi. She was visiting the Alpha Pain Clinic functioning at the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital at Kadavanthra at Kochi on Monday.

“I have seen her in the Police headquarters, but not this close,” Riyas said with a strained tongue.

After visiting each patient at the Alpha clinic, Kiran Bedi said she would do everything possible to by procuring help from Delhi. “I know Geeta Shroff who undertakes physiotherapy by injecting stem cell. It is not expensive. I can connect you to her. If any of you visit Delhi, do inform me,” she said to the authorities of Alpha Pain Clinic. Alpha now houses about 72 inmates. Besides they also attend patients and old people at their home. “Two nurses and one doctor attend them every day. Now the service is available from 9 am to 5 pm. We are planning to extend it to 24 hour service soon. Our staff has gone for training because of which we are not able to give full time service,” said Dr Shakti Prasad, the physiotherapist of the clinic. The clinic was commenced in 2005 to provide palliative care to the needy free of cost. The authorities of the clinic said most of the patients coming here have advanced conditions of cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, old-age issues and the like.

“Some are permanently bedridden with neurological problems etc. Service is provided within 24 hours in most cases, after registration. We are trying our level best to make people aware that we are here to help them round the clock,” Dr Shakti said.