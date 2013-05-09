Customs officials have registered a case against a Harley Davidson owner for carrying fake documents.

The Customs officials on Sunday had seized three bikes -- Aprilia, Honda R 1000 and Harley Davidson.

The Harley Davidson was not imported through any dealers. Instead, its parts were imported here as scraps and assembled in Mumbai. It was registered in Karnataka using fake documents.

The Customs Department booked the case for illegal import and forgery.

The other two bikes were released after officials verified with shops in Mumbai and Bangalore.

On Sunday, about 40 Customs officials seized several super bikes that were participating in a rally organised in the city.