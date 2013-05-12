Home Cities Kochi

‘Veteran scribes played vital role in politicians’ growth’

Vayalar Ravi said timely advice and criticism helped in the development of disciplined leaders, who in turn are working towards the development of the society.

Published: 12th May 2013 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2013 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi_Kochi_EPS

Pointing out the vital role that veteran journalists played in the growth of politicians in the state, Union Minister of Overseas Affairs Vayalar Ravi has said their timely advice and criticism helped in the development of disciplined leaders, who in turn are working towards the development of the society.

“Many of the veteran journalists present here have had an important influence on our political growth. Politicians and journalists had a very close relationship in the past,” he said during the second state conference of the Senior Journalists’ Forum here on Saturday. He urged journalists to ensure that only truth is brought to light.

“Sometimes, journalists have the tendency to air their own opinions. This is not a good trend,” he said. “A journalist brings out the problems faced by the public. Politicians try to solve these issues,” he said. Excise Minister K Babu said the dimension and impact of news has changed and media has become very powerful. Babu said he would bring up the issue of pending pension arrears in the next Assembly meeting.

A Madhavan, P A Alexander, Union Minister of Food for Civil Supplies K V Thomas, senior journalist P N Prasanna Kumar, K H M Ashraf, district secretary of the Senior Journalists’ Forum, were also present on the occasion. Widows of veteran journalists were honoured on the occasion. Among those were Lily Thariyan, wife of the late J T Thariyan; Pennamma Paili, wife of the late V N Paili; Kamalam Komalachandran, wife of the late T Komalachandran; Thresiyamma Abraham, wife of the late N J Abraham; Elizabeth Lazer, wife of the late M M Lazer; Sarassamma James, wife of the late James and Julie Aby, wife of the late M I Aby.

Ravi has expressed confidence that the resignation of Union Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal and Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar will not hit the image of the government. He said such resignations were not unusual.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp