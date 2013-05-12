‘Veteran scribes played vital role in politicians’ growth’

Express News Service By

Pointing out the vital role that veteran journalists played in the growth of politicians in the state, Union Minister of Overseas Affairs Vayalar Ravi has said their timely advice and criticism helped in the development of disciplined leaders, who in turn are working towards the development of the society.

“Many of the veteran journalists present here have had an important influence on our political growth. Politicians and journalists had a very close relationship in the past,” he said during the second state conference of the Senior Journalists’ Forum here on Saturday. He urged journalists to ensure that only truth is brought to light.

“Sometimes, journalists have the tendency to air their own opinions. This is not a good trend,” he said. “A journalist brings out the problems faced by the public. Politicians try to solve these issues,” he said. Excise Minister K Babu said the dimension and impact of news has changed and media has become very powerful. Babu said he would bring up the issue of pending pension arrears in the next Assembly meeting.

A Madhavan, P A Alexander, Union Minister of Food for Civil Supplies K V Thomas, senior journalist P N Prasanna Kumar, K H M Ashraf, district secretary of the Senior Journalists’ Forum, were also present on the occasion. Widows of veteran journalists were honoured on the occasion. Among those were Lily Thariyan, wife of the late J T Thariyan; Pennamma Paili, wife of the late V N Paili; Kamalam Komalachandran, wife of the late T Komalachandran; Thresiyamma Abraham, wife of the late N J Abraham; Elizabeth Lazer, wife of the late M M Lazer; Sarassamma James, wife of the late James and Julie Aby, wife of the late M I Aby.

Ravi has expressed confidence that the resignation of Union Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal and Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar will not hit the image of the government. He said such resignations were not unusual.