Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) is planning to implement a fare hike in passenger boats across the state, within a month.

According to officials with the KSWTD, National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has submitted its assessment report to the government for approval.

KSWTD Director Shaji V Nair said that the fare hike will be discussed and positively approved by the Cabinet this week itself. “Once we receive the government order, we will implement the fare hike”, he said, adding that it is for the first time that the hike will be implemented based on fare stages, just like in the road transport sector. “The fare hike will be based on the kilometer distance, which is the best possible measure to assess the fares. Till now, the lack of such a measure had affected the KSWTD’s fares as the calculations were unscientific in many routes. However, passengers need not worry, as the overwhole hike will be minimal”, he added.

The last fare hike implemented in the sector was in 2001 and the minimum fare is `2 for 3 km travel. The NATPAC detail has focussed on the way to run effective services without much losses to the KSWTD. Also, the fare hike is being implemented after taking into consideration the diesel costs and the other expenses incurred by the KSWTD.

The department is currently striving to implement effective measures so that the total cost incurred in running a service won’t be a burden for the Department. The most recent was the unified fare hike of Rs 4 to all the islands from the Ernakulam boat jetty.

“The government has already issued an order for the unified hike. Even though we decided to implement it in April, we are now thinking of bringing this into effect once the fare of all passenger boats are hiked across the state,” Shaji V Nair added.