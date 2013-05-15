More than four lakh Saudi natives were able to find employment in the private sector in the Kingdom since the announcement of the Nitaqat programme till the end of 2012, according to the Saudi Ministry of Labour.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour Ahmed Al-Humaidan told a Saudi daily that the Ministry was able to employ nearly 4,11,000 Saudis in the private sector during this period and the number represents an increase of 85 per cent in the number of local employees in the private sector.

The regulation had helped raise minimum salaries of nearly 1,80,000 Saudi employees to more than SR3,000, he said. Meanwhile, the common perception that Saudis do not want to take up unskilled jobs is changing, according to the National Committee of Labour.

“Social perceptions began changing dramatically in recent times toward unskilled jobs and Saudis are now interested to work in any profession. Now many Saudis are working as cashiers, which was considered a shame a few years ago,” said Nidal Radwan, NCL chairman. Though there are jobs, the problem is Saudis graduating from technical institutes do not have enough experience and wages are low in such jobs.

There are about eight million foreign workers and 68 per cent of whom earn salaries less than SR1,000.

With thousands of expatriate workers leaving after the recent government steps to correct the local labour market, a lot of unskilled jobs, such as cleaners, construction workers, plumbers and electricians will be up for grabs by Saudis.

According to Saudi news reports, nearly 60,000 Indians have sought permission to leave the Kingdom.

The number of unemployed people in the Kingdom had reached almost two million out of a local population of 26 million i.e., almost 10.5 per cent.

The rising unemployment had triggered the government efforts to restructure the country’s mostly-expatriate work force by pushing to replace expatriate labour with Saudis, commonly known as Nitaqat.