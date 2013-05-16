Kochi is all set to host the state’s first major defence expo, ‘Suraksha 2013’ at Marine Drive. Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the three-day mega expo themed ‘Indigenisation of Defence Technologies-Challenges and Opportunities’ on Friday.

Both public and private industries from across the country will showcase their products and services. The National Defence Exhibition on Science and Technology Intervention is being organised by the Swadeshi Science Movement, Kerala, in association with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The exhibition is aimed at creating awareness on self-reliance in defence technology.

“The expo, which deals with different aspects of security systems, including cyber security, will be a platform for industries dealing with security and related services. About 25 DRDO laboratories from different parts of India are taking part. The sessions will be attended by scientists. Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister V K Saraswat will also attend the expo,” said NPOL (Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory) Director S Ananthanarayanan.

Industry leaders and entrepreneurs along with scientific community will share their experiences at the event. Panel discussions on ‘defence research - introspection and way ahead’, ‘participation of private sector in defence’, ‘impediments in maximising self-reliance’ and ‘academia-research-industry interface’ will be the major attractions.

“A panel discussion led by C G Krishnadas Nair will be held at at Gateway Hotel on Saturday. The discussion will be attended by Lt Gen (Retd) Sundaram, Ranganathan and Gopalji Malviya. Other organisations like ISRO, Keltron and SIKA are also taking part,” said E V Radhakrishnan, secretary general, Suraksha - 2013. DRDO will exhibit technologies from its premier laboratories like NPOL, Kochi, and Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) Mysore. Technical seminars will also be held.