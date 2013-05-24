The High Court has sought the view of the state government and the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on a petition challenging the decision to give state film award to ‘Manjadikuru’, produced by Anjali Menon.

Justice P R Ramachandra Menon issued the directive while considering a petition filed by Saji Nathiyattu of Nanthiyattu Films and Raju Malliath of Ragam Movies seeking a directive to declare that the film is not eligible to be considered for the State Film Awards-2012, as it was a revised version.The film has won three state awards, including the Best Screenplay Award.

The petitioners submitted that the Kerala State Film Awards were presented to the best of Malayalam cinema released during 2012 and the entry should not be a revised version of an old film.

The film ‘Manjadikuru’ was censored in 2007. It had won several awards during 2008, including Hassankutty Award for the best Indian debut director, so it is ‘not eligible’ for the best screenplay award in 2012.

If old award-winning movies with minor cosmetic changes are re-considered for awards, then the opportunities of producers of new movies would be curtailed, they said.