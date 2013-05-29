Former judge of Supreme Court Justice V R Krishna Iyer has sent a letter to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister K J George to grant parole for ailing Abdul Nasser Madhani, who is in Parappana Agrahara Jail in Karnataka. “He (Madhani) is not a communalist, so far as I know. He has suffered long years of imprisonment without being held guilty in any case. He is in custody even now,” the letter said. Iyer asked the authorities to grant Madhani parole for a year or two to undergo treatment. The letter seeks to consider his age and physical weakness. “The state may keep close watch over his movements. The request is based on your sense of compassion for one whose health deserves medical attention,” the letter said.