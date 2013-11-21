The Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has demanded that the issuing of prize coupons and other related works in connection with the Grand Kerala Shopping festival (GKSF) should be conducted in a transparent way.

A meeting of the Urgent Affairs Sub Committee of the KCCI held here on Wednesday said that the awarding of various responsibilities to different parties should be done by inviting tenders, if necessary. It is unfair to award the work to a single agency without following business norms and practices, the committee said. They have decided to give a memorandum to Chief Minister, Finance Minister, Industries Minister and Tourism Minister in this regard.

If the Kerala Government does not give proper attention to the demands of KCCI, the one lakh members of the KCCI will not participate in the proposed GKSF this year, the committee said. KCCI chairman K N Marzook, director board members Biju C Cherian, E S Jose, K M Abdulla, E P George, Mathew Kuruvithadam and K S Usman also participated.