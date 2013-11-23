If all goes as per plans of Tripunithura Municipality, the Mamala-Chitrapuzha Bund Road will become a reality soon. According to municipal authorities, the land survey from Thiruvankulam to Manakkapadi for the proposed project will commence on Monday.

“As many as 42 land owners have surrendered their land for the project. The road alignment will be fixed within a week,” said Tripunithura municipal chairman R Venugopal. He added that after fixing the alignment, the proposal will be passed at the next municipal council.

“The council will also discuss the implementation part of the project. If the expected cost of the project is unaffordable to the municipality, we will hand over the project to the state government. Then, the project will be implementing by the government with all support from the municipality,” he added. Municipal authorities said the project is a long pending demand of the residents here. “The road will reduce the traffic congestion at Tripunithura town, especially on the Thiruvamkulam-Hill Palace Road. Besides, the bottlenecks at three main junctions - Thiruvankulam, East Fort and SN Junction - will be reduced,” they said.

Residents’ Demand

The Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Association (TRURA) members have urged the municipality to take up the Manakkapadi-Vyttila Road work.

“The Mamala-Chithrapuzha Bund Road and Manakkapadi-Vyttila roads must be interlinked. If the connection is made, LPG bullet tankers, which currently ply through Tripunithura town, will get a separate passage towards Vyttila from Thiruvankulam.

This will ensure the safety of residents, they said.