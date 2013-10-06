The presence of God should be felt like a wisp of fresh air, He is not a soaring fire ignited out of nowhere or the echoing voice prompting to sacrifice one’s own child. God should never be a fearing concept, instead, the thoughts of Him should arouse peace and contentment in one’s mind. Following this line of thought, PP Joy, a known name in the Kerala theatre circuit is helming a ‘chavittu natakam’ based on the life of Jonah the prophet, Yonah pravachakan.

“According to Jewish beliefs God’s existence served the purpose of protecting Israel and its people. They believe God never ceased to destroy, if it was for the good of Israelites. With our play, we want to spread a different message to the religious fanatics out there, God is not a formula you use to fight against each other; instead, He is a therapeutic redemption. How can one kill another in the name of God?,” Joy asks.

With a stream of artists from the age-old traditional Christian artform, chavittu natakam, this theatre aficionado is developing a fascinating script based on a biblical theme.

However, his script does not blindly follow the book of Jonah instead it cynically pokes fun at the Old Testament’s take on God.

“God is making fun of Israelites with the ‘book of Jonah’. As in the book, Jonah, the prophet, runs away from the task of eradicating Nineveh and ends up in a whale’s belly. Every time God appears, He comes as a natural disaster or a fearing spirit in the story. We need to come out of it all,” says Joy.

He does not forget to add, au contraire to such larger than life imageries of God in the Old Testament, His son Jesus Christ was as much humane as anybody else, and he was a prophet of love and peace.

With its strong leniency towards European culture, it is believed that ‘Chavittu Natakam’ was brought to Kerala shores by the Portuguese Christian missionaries, in their mission to propagate religion amongst Keralites.

Those vibrant costumes, vivacious gestures and signature foot taps are a far cry from the subtle set-up of a conventional theatre-play. Anyhow, reprising those mythical characters right out of the bible, ‘Chavittu Natakam’ did grab many eyeballs at the time and came to be known as one of Kerala’s oldest artforms. Restricted to a small number of people in the coastal areas of Kochi, this artform is facing extinction from the mainstream today, but, in the hands of Joy and team, it is regaining its lost reign.

“I don’t want to walk the same paths as others. My attempts have always been different or path breaking in a way. In this play I have integrated 20 people and 9 of them have chavittu natakam background. Three of them will enact the major roles of the play. I want everybody including commoners to watch the play and enjoy,” says Joy.

The team is planning to recreate even an underwater sequence mentioned in the Bible with humongous structures including a whale. “The finances pose a problem always. For every creative field money is a problem,” says Joy.

Joy’s Jonah is languid hence he is easily identifiable and in the language of commoners he speaks to the crowd in easy slang. “Even though Jonah was a prophet, he was lazy and easy going. Our portrayals of the characters will be easily relatable to a Malayali audience,” says Joy. The group will stage its premier show at Aluva theatre fest to be held on October 22.