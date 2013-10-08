Women should be well educated and self reliant to defend themselves from exploitations, said the speakers at the seminar on ‘Women’s Safety and the Age of Marriage’ organised at the Town Hall on Monday.

Inaugurating the seminar, Justice D Sreedevi said men and women had equal role in establishing social justice and girls should concentrate on their education and getting a job before getting married. “Under no conditions the age of marriage for women should be lowered from the present 18 years, and in my view, no girl should marry before the age of 25,” she said. Speaking at the seminar, veteran journalist Leela Menon said these days, mothers are not as intimate to their children as they used to be as they spent too much time watching television at home.

“Society has the responsibility to give women opportunities. But often people are interested only in marrying off girls at a very young age. They do not bother what happen to them after that,” she said and added that alcoholism was a major reasons behind the increasing number of violence against women.” Early marriage and subsequent delivery is harmful to the mother,” said Dr Kadhija Mumtaz. “Women are in a state of rapid growth until the age of 21 and bearing a child before that age will adversely affect the health of both the mother and the child, especially if the woman is malnourished,” she said. She added that early marriage would lead to cervical cancer as studies showed sex at the early age and repeated pregnancies can lead to such ailments.

CPM leader M C Josephine and actor Gayathri took part in the seminar which was presided over by DYFI central committee member TV Anitha.

More than 250 people participated in the seminar organised by the of DYFI district sub-committee (women).