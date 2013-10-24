Ernakulam sub-jail being renovated

Express News Service By

The Prison Department has decided to revamp the Ernakulam sub-jail, with the Kashmir recruitment case coming to an end and convicts moved to Central jails. After the month-long maintenance work, it will be re-opened by November-end.

According to officials, repair work is being carried out in the cells for men and women.

“The maintenance work started a few weeks ago. We are planning to repair the kitchen, toilets and the cells. The boundary wall will be raised. Once the maintenance work is completed, the jail will be more secure with better facilities,” jail officials said.

After the revamp the capacity of the jail will rise from 56 persons to about 65 persons. The accused remanded from Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate I and II will be lodged in the jail. The Prison Department plans to lodge the accused in other terror cases also.

“The decision in this regard will be taken after the maintenance work is completed. When the boundary wall is raised and security facilities bettered, even the terror-accused can be lodged here,” an official of Prison Department said.

Earlier, the Special Branch had alerted the Home Department that there was a possibility of jailbreak from Ernakulam sub-jail when the Prison Department had decided to lodge the terror accused in Kashmir Recruitment case in the jail two years ago.