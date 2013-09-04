'Government yet to disburse compensation'

Express News Service By

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has submitted before the High Court that the state government, in spite of receiving substantial grant by the Centre, has not yet released funds to those affected owing to the resurfacing of Mannuthy-Panniyankara stretch. The NHAI made the submission on a petition filed by George Philip of Panniyankara seeking a directive to the state to expeditiously complete the resurfacing of the NH-47 stretch between Mannuthy in Thrissur and Panniyankara in Palakkad. Considering the submission, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice K Vinod Chandran directed the state to file a statement on the amount of money received from the Centre and the amount utilised from the fund till date. “No renovation work has been undertaken in the last three years during which over 50 fatal accidents took place,” the petitioner said. Even though the land acquisition process was almost completed, the authorities were not taking effective steps to complete the laying works. The Special Land Acquisition Officer had informed the court that out of the 39 hectares of land required for widening the road, 35 hectares had already been handed over to the NHAI.