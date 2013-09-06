The Registration Department has filed a report with the Ernakulam District Collector to initiate revenue recovery of land purchased by the Kerala Cricket Association, after the cricketing body failed to pay back exempted stamp duty for the land in Edakochi.

K C Madhu, District Registrar of Registration Department, filed the report to District Collector P I Sheik Pareeth, also the head of Revenue Department, in the district for taking action.

According to officials, the report filed by the Registrar was accepted by the District Collector. The Registrar also filed an explanatory note on Thursday.

“A meeting with the District Collector will be held on Friday morning during which this matter would be taken up,” officials in the Registration Department said. The District Registrar of Registration Department had slapped two notices on the KCA to pay `2.49 crore, 75 percentage relaxation on stamp duty given for the 23 acres of land.

But the KCA did not respond within the given time limit, which ended on Monday. The notice was issued following the government decision cancelling the previous government’s order waiving registration and stamp duty charges in November 2012.