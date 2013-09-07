With few days left for Onam, the Kochi City Police have beefed up the security measures to ensure that the law and order situation is up to the mark during the festival season.

All police officers under the City Police have been designated with special responsibilities. “Apart from the shadow police force, additional policemen will be on duty at busy locations. Policemen in mufti will keep vigil at places such as shopping complexes, shopping malls, parks, railway station and bus stands. The surveillance across the CCTV will also be made more effective,” City Police Commissioner K J James said.

He also said that one more control room that functions round the clock will be opened near Ernakulathappan Ground. Additional personnel will be deployed for controlling traffic. The team of QRT and DRT commandos under IG of Police will also be roped in to ensure peaceful law and order situation.

“IG K Padmakumar has directed the force to take stringent action against offenders especially those who become a public nuisance and misbehave with women and children. If anyone notices such incidents, police can be alerted through control room number 100, crime stopper number 1090, and women’s helpline 1091,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammed Rafique.

The police authorities said that steps would be taken in association with the Kochi Corporation to prevent begging during the season. The police have advised people not leave expensive articles in parked vehicles and to carry them along at crowded places.

The Commissioner also said that those who leave the city with family during the festival period may inform the nearest police station or control room about it so that the house or apartment could be put under surveillance till they return. The Commissioner also requested people to opt for public transport to reduce traffic jam. “There is traffic congestion as the Metro Rail construction is in progress,” the Commissioner pointed out.