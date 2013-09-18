The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), which represents more than 3,800 members across the country, will hold its annual meet at hotel Le Meridian here on Thursday. The meet will be inaugurated by K Chiranjeevi, Union Minister of State for Tourism.

The convention, based on the theme ‘Sustainable and Responsible Tourism’, will have Sitaram Yechuri, chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, as the guest of honour.

State Tourism Minister A P Anil Kumar, Karnataka Tourism Minister R V Deshpande and Amitabh Kant will attend the inauguration.

The convention is expected to have major participation from the Indian hospitality industry and tourism. Interactive business sessions have been organised to engage policy makers, industry icons, experts and entrepreneurs on issues of contemporary interest to the tourism sector. With a target of 1,80,000 guest rooms to be added in the coming five years to the existing guest room inventory of about 1,20,000 guest rooms, the Ministry of Tourism has set a target to increase foreign tourist arrivals from the present 6.5 million to 12 million by 2017.