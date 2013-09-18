If every thing goes right, Kochi and suburbs would soon have two advanced stadia within a year. Funds have been allotted for an indoor stadium at Varappuzha for National Games while the Public Work Department (PWD) which was handed over the construction of Veli Ground in Fort Kochi has started tendering process for a stadium.

The construction of stadia would be completed within a year.

The much-awaited indoor stadium in the name of volleyball legend T D Joseph alias FACT Pappan at Varapuzha would be constructed within eight months. A fund of `78.22 crore has been sanctioned and tender works are in progress. The stadium would be the venue for volleyball matches scheduled as part of National Games expected to be held next year.

The tender process for reconstruction of Veli Ground at Fort Kochi has been initiated. According to PWD officials, they would be laying a football turf and will set up 400-metre athletics track at the new stadium.

“We are looking to prepare a advanced track and field that would be used as a football ground. A fund of `4,37,63,813 has been allotted for the project. The tender has been called for with clause for completing the project within 12 months. A short gallery would be constructed for the audience to watch matches,” PWD officials said.

The project is being carried out by utilising the Asset Formation Fund of the State Government through Dominic Presentation MLA. A demand for new stadium has been long pending and this would be major development for people in Fort Kochi.

Similarly, the renovation of Ambedkar stadium is also in the pipeline which would turn Kochi as sporting destination of the state. However, according to the pace at which procedures for construction activities are taking place now, officials believe that the project would be completed only by 2014 last or 2015. ENS