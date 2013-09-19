It looks like the efforts of the government to curb gold imports is a gain for the real estate sector in the city. People have begun to rely on it as a more profitable investment option. NRI remittance, as a result of rupee depreciation, now has a positive impact on the sector.

The sources in the industry said that inquiries have increased over the past couple of months and they are optimistic about converting calls into real business. As the Kochi Metro Rail work is speeding up, the majority of the projects in the city are getting buyers, mostly NRIs. The unoccupied projects at Kakkanad too are finding takers as there is hope of the Smart city project materialising. John Thomas, managing partner, Noel Villas and Apartments, said Kochi has now become the best centre for real estate customers because of the facilities available here.

“The real estate sector is doing well in the city now. The number of builders have come up with projects which are affordable to consumers. The real estate concentration is more in the city because of the increased business activities here. The recent currency depreciation has augured well for the sector,” he said. It is learnt that at least 1,500 to 2,000 residential units are required in Kochi annually as a result of the bigticket investments pumping into the city. Sources said that luxury apartments in the city are a big attraction for overseas Malayalis. J Paul Raj, secretary, Credai Kochi, said that any development project would create momentum for the real estate sector.

“The positive impact of currency slump will be more in the real estate sector. Since the government is acting against the consumption of gold the money will naturally flow into the sector. The potential areas will be the places in and around Kochi Metro stations. The demand will enhance as we move forward. As the project provides better connectivity within the city limit, more residential projects are expected in the areas adjacent to metro stations,” he said.

According to experts, areas within 500 metres from the 22 Metro stations coming up in the first phase will witness a minimum of 50 per cent appreciation in the property pricing when the project becomes a reality. It is pointed out that property prices have risen by 30 per cent in areas where the Metro Rail work has already commenced.