Vendors are not an uncommon sight in Kochi. So when there is a huge crowd gathering near a vendor who stands under a red umbrella, curious commuters doesn’t hesitate to take a peek. And, what they see is definitely an uncommon sight.

Drawing huge crowd at Menaka with his antics is Sajan Joseph, a magician from Idukki. And, for Sajan who sells magic equipment, this is a way to make both ends meet besides getting a venue to showcase his talents.

Sajan puts the crowd in splits with his antics. He uses the magicians cap and stick and turns a red rose into green, and then goes on to vanish it. His next trick is turning a white paper into a Rs 10 note, albeit with Malayalam words ‘Chillara Illanne Atha’ (no balance).

As the crowd bursts into laughter, Sajan sells them his magic equipment. Sajan has been living in Kochi for the past 10 years and all these years, he has been using magical tricks to earn a living.

“I have performed magic all over the state, mainly in resorts and multi-star hotels,” says Sajan who has been learning magic from CDs and books.

“ A lot of my friends are magicians and they encourage me well. However, I have faced ire from many magicians as I reveal the secret behind each trick,” says Sajan. He adds that he turned to selling magical equipment owing to financial constraints. And, this magician gives a few tips as well, “If you have concentration, you will able to do skills with the help of the catalogue or CD’s with the help of magic equipment. Tricks with cards, coins, notes and rope are still in demand,” says Sajan.