If all goes as per plans of the authorities concerned, the Mulanthuruthy Railway overbridge will become a reality soon. According to sources, the proposed overbridge will be constructed jointly by the Southern Railways and the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited (RBDC) at Chengolapadam level crossing near here. The project will be carried out using a fund of `24 lakh allotted by the State Government. Besides, Jose K Mani MP has allotted `10 lakh from his development fund.

Meanwhile, the officials of RBDC and Revenue Department conducted a joint inspection at the proposed site as part of fixing the alignment for the bridge. Tahsildar, (Land Acquisition) M V Suresh said the land acquisition for the project will be completed within six months. “Now, we have decided to issue notification to the land owners in the area. After considering their demand, the land price will be fixed and a total of 1.30 acres of land will be acquired. We hope that we will be able to hand over the land to RBDC within six months,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents here have demanded the immediate completion of the project, considering the heavy traffic congestion in the area. “The bridge is a long-pending demand of the residents. Traffic bottlenecks are common in the surrounding four km when the Railway gate closes for the passing of train. The situation gets even worse during Sabarimala season,” said Ebby Paramban, a resident of Mulanthuruthy.

Death trap

He added that the automatic level-crossing in the area has become a death trap for the passengers.

“The gate should close automatically before the train reaches the crossing. However, often the automatic system fails to function properly and as a result, the Railway gate remains open even when the train passes the area. Such incidents must be avoided. Hence, the construction of the overbridge must be completed immediately,” he said.