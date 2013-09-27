At a time when non-availability of land hinders many major industrial projects across the state, nearly 165 acres of land in Mulavukadu, just a 4-km drive from the heart of the city and a potential gold mine of future activities, lies unutilised.

Land owners here claim that the land which once reaped a good harvest of Pokkali rice and shrimp is being wasted away due to lack of labourers. The salt water that seeps in during low tide which causes severe damage to the fertile land and the Vallarpadom-Container road has dealt a major blow to the once fertile land, they pointed out.

According to Noushad Valiyaveettil, chief coordinator, Mulavukadu Land Owners Association, the government should immediately declare the area as a ‘Brown Zone’ and exempt it from the Kerala Wetland and Paddy Conservation Act.

“This area can be developed for major industrial and infrastructure projects, especially as the state government is seriously considering the Kerala Agriculture Development Policy. With the authorities planning to expand the Vallarpadam Container Road into a four-lane road, there are major developmental prospects here,” he said.

“About thirty years ago, the land was ideal for Pokkali farming. Now, none of the land owners use the area as it has lost its agrarian potential. It remains barren. The only solution is to immediately declare it as a ‘Brown Zone’ and take over the area for industrial or commercial purposes. We are willing to give away the land for a good price,” said K K Anirudhan, a local resident.

The land owners say that the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) recently showed interest in taking over the land for development of industrial parks. “We are willing to hand over the land for `10 lakh for a cent. If the government declares the area as a ‘Brown Zone’, it will create a major industrial boom in the region,” Anirudhan said.

Also, the land owners have declared that they would give 20 per cent of the land to the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) if they are willing to take over the project. “We have heard that the KSIDC is looking at the possibility of setting up their latest venture here. We have submitted memorandums to the Chief Minister and held talks with Union Minister K V Thomas,” Noushad said.

However, local MLA S Sharma said that there are practical difficulties in filling up of vast expanse of land for industrial purposes.

“There are similar areas opposite to the location being pointed out by the land owners. If this area is filled or even brought under the ‘Brown Zone’ it will have huge environmental repercussions. A proper environment assessment study should be done before considering the initiative. Unnecessary opinions or stand cannot be made or taken in this regard,” S Sharma told ‘City Express’.