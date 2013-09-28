The Corporation has decided to seek the low-floor AC buses from the state government that were allocated under the JNNURM project.

A recent verdict of the Kerala High Court had barred the bus services as these buses, initially allocated to ply on the city roads, were being operated inter-cities by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The decision to seek these buses for plying within city limit was taken by the Corporation Council on Friday.

“Under the JNNURM, nine buses were allocated to ply on city roads. The Corporation had opposed the KSRTC move to redirect these buses to other cities like Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kozhikode. As the KSRTC move has been struck down by the High Court, the Corporation will demand the state government to allocate these buses to ply on 17 routes in the city itself as proposed under the JNNURM,” said Mayor Tony Chammany.

The Council also decided to propose allocating these buses under the Kochi Metro Transportation Authority.

“Metro users will benefit if these buses are distributed in line with the proposed metro stations.

“Also, as per the National Urban Transport Policy, best public transportation facilities has to be ensured for metro users. This is also a policy to strengthen the public transportation system.

“ The state government should join hands with the Corporation to implement these guidelines suggested by the Central Government. We will also write to the Central Government pointing out these facts,” the Mayor said.