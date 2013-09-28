Explore the maze of roads in the city and experience the pleasure of travelling by discovering new routes and spots. One such route is the Palarivattom-Thammanam road with numerous byroads.

For those travelling to Vyttila from Edappaly area, the road is a good option. The bylanes will take you either to Edappally-Palarivattom Bypass or to Kaloor-Kathrikkadavu road. If your destination is Kadavanthra take the right turn at Thammanam junction to reach Kathrikkadavu and cross the bridge to reach Kadavanthra. Though this road cannot be considered as a ‘road less taken’, it can be used more.

There is another small short-cut which takes you to Palarivattom from Mamangalam.

From Mamangalam junction take a left turn to Mamangalam-Anchumana Road and then enter P J Antony Road through which you can go straight to Palarivattom junction by skipping the wait at SN Junction Palarivattom.

If you are heading for Ernakulam South from Madhava Pharmacy junction, you need not take the busy Chittoor Road or MG Road.

You can take the TD Road from the northend of MG Road and go straight to reach near Maharaja’s College Stadium and move on to the Hospital Road. Cross the Hospital Road and move through the road in front of Kalyan Silks, you can touch the road in front of Collector’s residence. From there it is possible to proceed to DH Road and Woodlands junction.