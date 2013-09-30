Home Cities Kochi

Booking issues add to woes of passengers to Lakshadweep

Of the 6 ships scheduled for the next month, booking is available only for 2-3 vessels.

Published: 30th September 2013 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2013 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

With the issues related to cargo movement to Lakshadweep islands continuing for the past couple of days, the demand for better ship scheduling and ticket issuing is gaining momentum among the passengers. They pointed out to urgent need for advance scheduling of ships in a scientific manner. Recent developments related to passenger and cargo transport reveal that the Port Department is not taking enough measures to streamline the vessels, island passengers from Kochi complain.

“Now ship schedules of six vessels to Lakshadweep for the next month have been published. Of which advance booking is available for 2-3 vessels only. There should be a system in which booking is possible at least 30 days in advance. Otherwise passengers will find it difficult to schedule and plan their journey. There will be confusion among the passengers whether the tickets will be confirmed or not,” said an islander in Kochi, C G Hajirommabi of Haja Cycle Emporium.

The delay in cargo movement has also been creating headache to the passengers. They demand that maximum cargo should be loaded to vessels. The withdrawal of cargo-cum-passenger vessel mv Bharat Seema from service for repair and maintenance has also affected the passenger and cargo movement to the islands.

Passengers from Amini and Kadamath were severely affected by the lack of sufficient vessels to these islands. The issue was later sorted out. However, the issue still persists  in many other islands, passengers said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp