Booking issues add to woes of passengers to Lakshadweep

Express News Service By

With the issues related to cargo movement to Lakshadweep islands continuing for the past couple of days, the demand for better ship scheduling and ticket issuing is gaining momentum among the passengers. They pointed out to urgent need for advance scheduling of ships in a scientific manner. Recent developments related to passenger and cargo transport reveal that the Port Department is not taking enough measures to streamline the vessels, island passengers from Kochi complain.

“Now ship schedules of six vessels to Lakshadweep for the next month have been published. Of which advance booking is available for 2-3 vessels only. There should be a system in which booking is possible at least 30 days in advance. Otherwise passengers will find it difficult to schedule and plan their journey. There will be confusion among the passengers whether the tickets will be confirmed or not,” said an islander in Kochi, C G Hajirommabi of Haja Cycle Emporium.

The delay in cargo movement has also been creating headache to the passengers. They demand that maximum cargo should be loaded to vessels. The withdrawal of cargo-cum-passenger vessel mv Bharat Seema from service for repair and maintenance has also affected the passenger and cargo movement to the islands.

Passengers from Amini and Kadamath were severely affected by the lack of sufficient vessels to these islands. The issue was later sorted out. However, the issue still persists in many other islands, passengers said.