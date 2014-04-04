The smear campaign against artists from many corners during this election may be borne out of fear, actor Mukesh has said. He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Idathupaksham Hridayapaksham,’ a cultural collective organised as part of the campaign for Christy Fernandez, LDF candidate in Erankulam Parliamentary constituency, at Elamakkara here on Thursday.

“Why can’t an artist be a candidate? He is also part of the society. Many people are afraid of the presence of artists in the poll fray. But we will be deceiving ourselves if we turn a blind eye to the fact that actors and stars have been in power in all our neighbouring states and even in the Union government for long. In fact, artists may the apt choice for people who can understand the feelings and problems of common man,” he said.

Many politicians forget the country and the people, and consider politics as a place to make money, said Mukesh. This is the last chance for wiping out those forces which backtracked the progress of our nation, he said. Ranji Panicker, the film maker known for fiery dialogues, asked the voters not to be hoodwinked by the term ‘development’ which they cannot feel.

“Price rise has recorded an all time high. But there was no increase in the income. They (politicians) say there is development. If there is development, then why aren’t you able to feel its merits?,” he asked. Panicker also criticised the media campaign that the minorities will flock to the Congress in fear of Modi.

Writer and former MLA M K Sanu said the time shows that the discussion on development brings our attention to the question -- what is development.

“For whom is this development?. It is for the multinational giants and the rich. Development is not just the increasing number of high rise buildings. It should be the development of culture and society also.” Musician Vaikom Vijayalakshmi set an ambiance perfect for the cultural evening with an evergreen song from the KPAC days -- ‘Chakkarapanthalil...’.

P Rajeeve MP, actor Anoop Chandran and S Ramesan also attended the function.