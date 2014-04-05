Home Cities Kochi

8,690 Applicants Awaiting Power Connections in State

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has a backlog of 8,690 electricity connections till January 31, 2014. However, the board could not clearly state as to when power supply could be started for these applicants.

An RTI query in this regard said: “The time frame for giving the power supply cannot be revealed.”

As in January, the board has 1,10,66,760 low tension (LT) consumers across the state. It is learnt that the applications pending with the KSEB are six months to over two years old.

But in an initiative to address the backlog issue, the KSEB had issued a new supply code recently.

“As per Regulation 5 of the Terms and Conditions of Supply, 2005, the board shall provide electricity connection within one month from the date of receipt of application in complete shape after remitting security deposits and cost of connection. But the time taken to give supply will vary under some circumstances,” the RTI reply from KSEB said.  The Kerala Electricity Supply Code, 2014, brings in fundamental changes in the rules of distribution business hitherto followed in the KSEB, which came into effect from April 1. “Reasons ranging from non-availability of materials such as meters and weather-proof wires to shortage of power are the major hurdles which delays the supply of electricity to the applicants. In some areas, new electric lines should be laid. The board is taking all efforts to give connections to all the 8,690 pending applicants as soon as possible,” KSEB sources said.

Under the new electricity supply code, the KSEB chief engineer (commercial and tariff) is authorised to prepare the proposal for realising processing fee in respect of applications for new connections for obtaining approval of the Electricity Regulatory Commission.

“Moving forward, the Chief Engineer (IT), KSEB, will publish updated status of applications for new connection, conditions for grant of connection in English and Malayalam in the board website. The applicants will be given unique application numbers and a waiting list of applicants will also be published on the website,” the supply code stated.

