HC: Execute Tribunal Verdicts

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the State government to take steps to execute the verdicts given by the Munnar Special Tribunal on the takeover of government land in Munnar.

The court also directed the Tribunal to dispose of the pending petitions within eight months.

The court held that the Special Tribunal was competent to adjudicate disputes with respect to the ownership, possession, use or any rights whatsoever between private individuals over the land in Munnar. Justice V Chithambaresh said it was disturbing to note that the government has not yet framed rules under section 11 of the Munnar Special Tribunal Act. “No case was brought to my notice about the government having taken steps to resume any land under the Kerala Land Conservancy,” the Act pursuant to the verdict of the tribunal. “A look at the preamble of the Act reveals that its purpose is to settle land disputes in Munnar within a fixed time-limit ,”court said.