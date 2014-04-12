Home Cities Kochi

HC: Execute Tribunal Verdicts

Published: 12th April 2014 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2014 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the State government to take steps to execute the verdicts given by the Munnar Special Tribunal on the takeover of government land in Munnar.

The court also directed the Tribunal to dispose of  the pending petitions within eight months.

The court held that the Special Tribunal was competent to adjudicate disputes with respect to the ownership, possession, use or any rights whatsoever  between private individuals over the land in Munnar. Justice V Chithambaresh said it was disturbing to note that the government has not yet framed rules under section 11 of the Munnar Special Tribunal Act.  “No case was brought to my notice about the government having taken steps to resume any land under the Kerala Land Conservancy,” the Act pursuant to the verdict of the tribunal. “A look at the preamble of the Act reveals that its purpose is to settle land disputes in Munnar within a fixed time-limit ,”court said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp