The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will hold its 27th convocation on April 16, from 2.30 pm. The function, organised by the IGNOU regional centre in Kochi, will be held at the Renewal Centre, Azad Road, Kaloor. The guest of honour will be Justice J B Koshy, Chairperson, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission.According to the authorities, 4438 students of various academic programmes have successfully completed their programmes and become eligible for the convocation.

The main function will be held at the IGNOU main campus, New Delhi. Functions will be held simultaneously at various regional centres in the country. Gold medals will be presented to meritorious students during convocation.