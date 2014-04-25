A proposal to repair street lights along the MG Road is yet to see the light of the day. The file of the original proposal, mooted in 2007, has gone missing from the Kochi Corporation office. Though the Corporation had opened another file in 2011 for the work, the contractors are yet to finish the work and the Corporation engineers are uninterested in monitoring works.

The potential of a proposal to replace old street lights- which are as good as dead now- is huge. The bad lighting has made the MG Road and nearby places an accident prone area. Two accidents were reported in the region recently, one involving a family.

Corporation Works Committee chairperson Soumini Jain said she has been raising the issue with the engineers and other authorities in Corporation for some time now.

“Tenders were given to repair the street lights from Pallimukku Junction to Atlantis Junction in 2007 itself. But, the contractor did not complete the work and now that file has gone missing from the Corporation. When stumbled upon this fact in 2011, I opened another file for the work and re-tendered the work and asked the former contractor to fund for the work. Additional amount was allocated from my division fund too. But the work has not begun,” said Soumini Jain.Sources said that the new contractor had informed the Corporation about telephone and cable wires blocking the work. Though the Corporation had asked the cable operators to make arrangements for the repair work to run smooth, none paid ears to the instruction.

“Only after dismantling the old light posts and removal of the cable works can the new contractor begin the work. In fact, a new contractor was appointed using the Councillor’s division fund to remove the cables. But, the engineers are not keen to monitor the works and the contractors have lost interest,” said sources in Corporation.