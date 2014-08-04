KOCHI: The Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), New Delhi, has issued a notice to the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) to provide details of the mediation process involved in the `123-crore financial fraud case related to the ‘Bizarre Business Group’.

The authority has asked whether the victims of the fraud have received any amount through the mediation, or not.

The ED had initiated provisional attachment proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the Bizarre Business Group, which allegedly looted `123 crore from investors by issuing discount vouchers. It also sought a final confirmation of the proceedings before the Adjudicating Authority. The Authority issued notice to the KELSA, and adjourned the case for final hearing on August 22.

The ED had submitted before the Kerala High Court that the company’s act of producing the investors before the KELSA and obtaining settlement order was only an eyewash.

The company approached the KELSA only to cover and circumvent the criminal proceedings initiated against it by the police.

According to the company, a settlement proposal was presented before the KELSA on August 2011. At the five meetings convened by the KELSA, 119 persons attended, of which 101 persons agreed to continue as shareholders of the company. Subsequently, the High Court directed the company to keep in abeyance the mediation process for a further period of three months.

Sources said that no reward was granted through the mediation, and that through settlement some of the investors decided to be with the company.

The sources also informed that the company filed a statement before the Adjudicating Authority, based on the High Court order.

The court had ordered that the company be given an opportunity to file objection, on or before July 31.