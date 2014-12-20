KOCHI: On a starry night, with a picturesque view of the bustling Kochi on one side and serene backwaters on the other, want to relish crispy hot barbecue chicken nachos flavoured with tangy Mexican salsa and cheddar cheese? Then, head to Skygrill, the new rooftop lounge restaurant at Crowne Plaza, that offering lip-smacking barbecues, grills, tandoors and much more.

Opening its doors last month, the dining lounge houses a live kitchen, mocktail bar and an al-fresco area. Situated at 200 feet above sea level at the 16th floor of the hotel, the place with luxe and cozy interiors with 80 covers is a perfect spot to spend a quiet evening along with the company of grills.

Executive chef Rajeev Menon has tailor-made the menu in such a way that it satiates every foodies’ palattes. Besides drinks offered at mocktail bar, to fill your tummy, one can choose from the crisp menu that is divided into appetizers, soups and salads, barbecue specialties, signature grill, sandwich and burgers, tandoori specialties and desserts.

To start off the gastranomic journey, one can pick the ‘crispy potato skins’ (crispy bacon with jalapeno peppers melted in cheddar cheese accompanied with sour cream), golden fried squids (prepared in chilli garlic mayo and mustard coleslaw) or the melt-in-your-mouth galouti kebabs (Lucknowi minced lamb kebab befriended with garlic yoghurt dip). “The menu is designed in such a way that the dishes can be shared and had,” says chef Rajeev.

The soups and salads platter offers ‘corn and chilli soup topped with honey spiced popcorns’, ‘minted lamb and barley broth’ or the special ‘skygrill spiced chicken salad’ or ‘chimichurri prawn salad’.

Moving on to the barbecue delights, the chef recommends ‘barbecue smeared pork ribs’. “The pork ribs is marinated in barbecue sauce and slow cooked to around five hours to make the meat soft,” explains Rajeev. Delectable is accompanied with coleslaw. Other sought after dishes are ‘Teriyaki beef and veg skewers’, ‘chicken wings’ in non-veg and ‘cheese and mushroom stuffed chilli flavoured with tangy Mexican salsa’ in veg barbecue. Combo barbecues are another highlight in the menu.

The signature grill offers ‘spice rubbed chicken half with mushroom sauce’ and for the fish lovers there is ‘fisherman’s basket’ (Hammour steak, prawns and salmon steak). “One can choose their marination from lemon garlic parsley and Kerala style,” says the chef.

If you are in a mood for a tandoori outing, then the tantalising fare has ‘Ajwaini fish tikka’, ‘Sikandari raan’ (whole leg of lamb marinated in cardamom and mace scented, slow cooked in tadoor), ‘Bharwan tandoori aloo’ (whole baked potato stuffed with nuts) to name a few. Tandoori and barbecues are available in combos too.

A special must have of the house is the ‘dal peshawari with makhmali parathadar’ (four layered paratha with flavours of spinach, saffron, ajwain and tomato).

After the tummy filling affair, for sweet tooths, the chef whips out hot banana pudding and ‘Rum macerated pineapple’ (slow roasted pineapple soaked in rum and served with vanilla ice cream).

Enjoy grills, tandoors and barbecues in the backdrop of DJ Ram Nair’s music on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 7 pm to 11 pm.