Curtains Go up on Kochi Short Film Festival

Express News Service By

KOCHI: Curtains went up on the Kochi Metro Short Film Festival on Friday.The one-week festival was inaugurated by director Ashique Abu at the Gold Souk mall, Vytilla. Films of more than 300 budding directors will be screened at the festival. “We started at a time when the Malayalam film industry was based at Koyambedu in Chennai. Now, it has been relocated to Kochi. So we have the resources near us,” Ashique said, addressing a small crowd of aspiring film directors and festival organisers.

“Do not consider this festival only as a launch pad to enter the film industry. Short films have their own unique beauty. A small group of short-filmmakers are creating a revolution in Tamil cinema now. I wish that would be repeated here too,” said Ashique. Writer and critic M K Sanu, who was special guest at the event, spoke about the cultural change such film festivals could bring to a city like Kochi. “Life in a metro city is often marked by a rudimentary and mechanised existence. That is the reason why writers call it a concrete jungle. However, modern cities were also the birth places of revolutionary art forms like dadaism and futurism,” he said.

“I wish the youngsters would come up with promising works that would rebel against the extremely inhumane face of the present system,” he added. Apart from films, the festival will also have interviews with industry professionals, live Q&A sessions with directors and producers, besides workshops and seminars.