In a noble gesture to help cancer patients, the Tammanam Autorickshaw Tozhilali Swayam Sahaya Sangam on Sunday handed over RS 10,111 to the authorities of Ernakulam general hospital at a function. Transport Commissioner Rishiraj Singh inaugurated the function. He said autorickshaw workers’ efforts towards such a noble cause is laudable. Rishiraj Singh handed over the amount to Dr Annie P G, Superintendent of Ernakulam general hospital. Last December, the Tammanam Autorickshaw Tozhilali Swayam Sahaya Sangam had placed a box at the autorickshaw stand seeking financial assistance. Balachandram Kammatha, a representative of the Sangham, said their idea is to give Rs 10,000 every month to the general hospital. “We hope to give the amount every month without fail,” he said. RTO B J Antony also attended the function.