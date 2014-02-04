Jazeera, a housewife from Kannur district who gained media attention following an agitation in New Delhi against the sand-mining mafia, on Monday started a sit-in in front of the house of businessman Kochouseph Chittilappilly.

Jazeera is holding the dharna demanding the cash award of `5 lakh that Kochouseph Chiittilappilly had promised her. When contacted, Kochouseph Chiittilappilly said: “my offer of cash award still exists, but now the cash will be deposited in the name of her children. It may be recalled that Jazeera had earlier rejected the award, saying that she would not accept the award with Sandhya, a housewife who had reacted against LDF strike,” he said.