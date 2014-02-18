Home Cities Kochi

Rs 1,500-Cr Projects to be Showcased at 'Partner Kerala'

Two key projects worth Rs 1,500 crore planned for Thrissur and Kozhikode will be showcased at the proposed ‘Partner Kerala’ initiative of the Department of Urban Affairs (DUA), to be held in Kochi next week.

Published: 18th February 2014 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2014 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Two key projects worth Rs 1,500 crore planned for Thrissur and Kozhikode will be showcased at the proposed ‘Partner Kerala’ initiative of the Department of Urban Affairs (DUA), to be held in Kochi next week.

‘Partner Kerala’ will showcase the Sakthan Nagar Development Project by the Thrissur Corporation and Palayam area re-development project by the Calicut Development Authority.

The projects, which are expected to attract investments worth over `1,500 crore, are part of over 100 proposals that are to be presented before investors from across the country and abroad at ‘Partner Kerala’ event, which will be held at Taj Gateway in Kochi on February 24 and 25.

‘Partner Kerala’ urban development meet is an attempt to mobilise resources for corporation and municipalities that were unable to develop amenities in rapidly-expanding cities.

The Sakthan Nagar Development Project, envisaged by the Thrissur Corporation at an expected cost of `700 crore, is expected to give a facelift to the existing area through the implementation of a scientific plan and design.

As per the project proposal, the holistic development of Sakthan Nagar, to be carried out in the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode, will include a new bus station with commercial centre (10.89 acres), relocation of market place (2.71 acres), Corporation tower (4.83 acres) and development of an open area with modern amphitheatre (3.91 acres).

The proposed bus terminus block will have 70 bus bays, besides parking facility for over 900 cars, while the market block will have 1,000 shops and space to accommodate around 285 cars.

“The project will provide public access to new neighbourhood services and expand their recreational and leisure opportunities. The revitalisation of Sakthan Nagar will also help reduce circuitous travel routes, besides extending an urban ecosystem,” Minister for Urban Affairs Manjalamkuzhi Ali had said.

The Calicut Development Authority plans to scale up the infrastructure at Palayam area through its re-development project worth about `865 crore. The aim of the project is to utilise the land behind the existing structures for the overall development of the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp