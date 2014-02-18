Rs 1,500-Cr Projects to be Showcased at 'Partner Kerala'

Express News Service By

Two key projects worth Rs 1,500 crore planned for Thrissur and Kozhikode will be showcased at the proposed ‘Partner Kerala’ initiative of the Department of Urban Affairs (DUA), to be held in Kochi next week.

‘Partner Kerala’ will showcase the Sakthan Nagar Development Project by the Thrissur Corporation and Palayam area re-development project by the Calicut Development Authority.

The projects, which are expected to attract investments worth over `1,500 crore, are part of over 100 proposals that are to be presented before investors from across the country and abroad at ‘Partner Kerala’ event, which will be held at Taj Gateway in Kochi on February 24 and 25.

‘Partner Kerala’ urban development meet is an attempt to mobilise resources for corporation and municipalities that were unable to develop amenities in rapidly-expanding cities.

The Sakthan Nagar Development Project, envisaged by the Thrissur Corporation at an expected cost of `700 crore, is expected to give a facelift to the existing area through the implementation of a scientific plan and design.

As per the project proposal, the holistic development of Sakthan Nagar, to be carried out in the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode, will include a new bus station with commercial centre (10.89 acres), relocation of market place (2.71 acres), Corporation tower (4.83 acres) and development of an open area with modern amphitheatre (3.91 acres).

The proposed bus terminus block will have 70 bus bays, besides parking facility for over 900 cars, while the market block will have 1,000 shops and space to accommodate around 285 cars.

“The project will provide public access to new neighbourhood services and expand their recreational and leisure opportunities. The revitalisation of Sakthan Nagar will also help reduce circuitous travel routes, besides extending an urban ecosystem,” Minister for Urban Affairs Manjalamkuzhi Ali had said.

The Calicut Development Authority plans to scale up the infrastructure at Palayam area through its re-development project worth about `865 crore. The aim of the project is to utilise the land behind the existing structures for the overall development of the area.