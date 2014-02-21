The Corporation has passed the 2014-15 budget with minor modifications. The approved budget has an estimated revenue of Rs.857.75 crore and expenditure of Rs.826.02 crore.

Addressing queries raised by councillors on the budget discussion, Mayor Tony Chammany said a committee will be formed for implementing important road and over bridges projects such as Pachalam ROB, Thammanam-Pullepady, SA road widening and Goshree-Mamangalam. The committee will have four members suggested by the opposition leader other than the Mayor and standing committee chairpersons. The road projects will be carried out as per the recommendations of the committee.

On the criticism that the development projects in the city are carried out by Metro Rail and other agencies rather than the civic body, the Mayor said it is the obligation of Metro agencies.

“If the DMRC has developed any roads in the city, they are not doing us any favour, it is their duty. DMRC set off for road maintenance after the corporation council asked them to do so before working on the North ROB,” said the Mayor.

He assured the councillors that major decisions in the fiscal year, including setting up a new plant at Brahmapuram and a Special Service Vehicle (SPV), will only be taken after considering the opinion of the corporation council.

He said that an amendment in law and special permission from government is needed to implement share auto service and Non Motorised Transport System respectively in the city.