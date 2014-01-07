The Student’s Federation of India (SFI) has won the election to the university union of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) without contest.

SFI candidates were elected without contest as KSU, the main opponent, withdrew nomination of their candidates before 2 pm on Monday, the deadline to withdraw application.

Sreehari Lakshmanan of Department of Marine Geology was elected the chairman, while Abiram K R of Department of Ship Technology was elected the vice-chairman.

Archana G of Dept of Applied Economics will be the general secretary while Sinu K of School of Engineering was elected secretary.

Dheerej K of School of Legal Studies, Thanseem K of Department of Instrumentation, Akhil Antony of College of Engineering, Kuttanad; Udith Krishnan V V of School of Photonics and Mishal M A of Kunjali Marakkar School of Marine Engineering were elected executive committee members.

Office-bearers of the university union are elected by members of 165-member general council to which election has already been conducted.

“The general council includes representative of all classes. Of these, elections were conducted to 144 seats. Nominations were not filed or withdrawn in 211 seats. One of the students organisation had majority in the general council and it was sure that their candidates would be elected the office-bearers of the university union.”

“Maybe because of this reason, the other organisation withdrew nominations of their candidates,” the presiding officer of the election said.

SFI district secretary Mohammed Fazal told ‘Express’ that they had a majority of 114 seats in the general council.