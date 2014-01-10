The people who campaigned for setting up a cancer institute with international standards were disheartened by the the announcement that only a tertiary cancer institute would come up in the city.

The campaign was for an international cancer centre with a research centre attached and a tertiary institute would not serve the purpose, activists associated with the campaign said.

“This decision is quite unfortunate. We were hoping for institute even bigger than the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. But, the government has confined it to a tertiary institute,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, who was in the forefront of the campaign along with Justice V R Krishna Iyer. Former district collector K R Vishwambharan said people have been confused by the announcement. The government should clarify on what they intend by the declaration that a cancer institute would be set up in Kochi. “We will work for the project until the goal is achieved,” he said.