Vallathol said ‘his face is best suited for ‘Thadi’ roles’ in kathakali and ever since Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboothiri has been using it in his favour. Unlike his heavily-built contemporaries who play the similar obnoxious demonic characters, Vasudevan Namboothiri is short and soft-spoken. But on stage, his impersonations of Dushasana and Kamsa are so convincing that one could easily look beyond his petite form and immerse in the characters. During his long career as a ‘Thadi’ artist, Nelliyode has created a niche in the field of Kathakali with his short-yet-impressive reprisals of villainy on stage. However, the artist made waves for his debut sultry avatar as ‘Lalitha’ in ‘Poothanamoksham’ on Saturday.

“I have indeed reprised the role of ‘Poothana’ many a time. But it was always the ‘Kari’ version of her, which showed her demonic form. Another artist came in between to play the beautiful ‘Lalitha’, an archetype of Poothana which she adapts to entice the crowd flocking infant Krishna. This time around I played both the characters,” says Nelliyode.

With this attempt Nelliyode is breaking some of the conventional rules of ‘kathakali’, where a ‘Thadi’ artiste can only play characters that showcase their massive masculinity. “It is commonly believed that an artist who plays feminine roles will have chances of becoming slightly feminine in their real life. And ‘Kari’ characters, even if they are women should have masculine elements in them. Once, Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri told me you are the only artiste whose portrayal of demonic women has elements of femininity,” says Nelliyode with a humble smile.

Not many would know that Poothana is the reincarnation of Mahabali’s daughter Ratnamala, who once wished to have a child just like the endearing ‘Vamana’. In her second birth by breast feeding ‘Krishna’ she gets her wish fulfilled. Thus she gains her ‘moksha’ (liberation) from the follies of this world. Nelliyode tries to comprise these unknown factors of Poothana’s story in his adaptation.

“I have gained my knowledge of epics and ancient scriptures from my aunt who had deep knowledge in these subjects. She was the one who got me hitched to kathakali as well. She could recognise the artists from their sounds and movements. We were one of the richest ‘Brahmin’ families in our area in Ernakulam those days and in our family ‘kathakali’ artists were looked down upon. But I was adamant to learn the artform,” says Nelliyode.

But when he approached Vallathol Narayana Menon at the age of seventeen with his ardent desire to join Kalamandalam, he rejected him citing his age. They only took boys below the age of 13 or so for kathakali. A disheartened Nelliyode went back to his home where he met with Vazhenkada Kunchu Nair, a Kathakali maestro who taught kathakali to anyone who is interested in the artform.

Kunchu Nair must have seen immense potential in the young Nelliyode, as when he was invited to teach at the Kalamandalam, Kunchu took his favourite disciple as well. Till then ‘Thadi’ and ‘Kari’ roles were not in the league of ‘Pacha’ or ‘Kathi’ but Nelliyode turned his ‘Thadis’ and ‘Karis’ into something very new with his refreshing treatment. He won both the Kerala State’s kathakali award and Navarasa Sangeetha Sabha’s awards this year for his contributions to the field of Kathakali.

“These roles are not something you choose it just happens. If your face is in a certain way, it is ‘Thadi’ roles that suit you. And many will not be able to accept me doing a ‘Sthree’ vesham (female role) at this age,” says the 75-year-old veteran.

Nelliyode went to the capital city 37 years back as a kathakali teacher in a government school there. Since then he has been living in Poojappura, where he stays with his wife, son and his family.

Interestingly, he also conducts kathakali shows with his family. His son, daughter, daughter-in-law and grand daughter are all kathakali artistes.