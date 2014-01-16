The protest against the hike in LPG price have been intensified with more organisations joining the agitation. Kerala Mahila Sangham, the state unit of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), on Wednesday organised a protest march to Surya Gas Agency. NFIW district secretary S Sreekumari led the march. NFIW zonal president Maria Gorothy inaugurated the protest meet. CPI district executive committee member E M Sunilkumar spoke. As per the instructions of the State Committee, similar marches were organised to various gas agencies

The Consumers’ Federation of Kerala (CFK) also organised a protest march against the hike in LPG price. The protestors marched to the BSNL office. CFK state chairman K G Vijayakumaran Nair inaugurated the meet. CFK state working chairman Kuruvila Mathews inaugurated the dharna.