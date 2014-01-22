Quashing all apprehensions regarding the capability of oil companies in meeting the additional LPG requirements, thecompany officials have stated that additional supply of cylinders will not be a burden for them.

This comes in the wake of the Union Government’s decision to increase the cap on LPG cylinders from 9 to 12.

They said the oil companies have the capacity to meet any requirements of the LPG cylinders in the state and the cap-raise is a not a new phenomenon.

“The restriction of subsidised cylinders was first introduced a couple of years ago as six cylinders for a household a year. Later, they increased it to 9. Now, they are making it 12. Before introducing the restriction, we had been providing more than 12 subsidised cylinders a year. Hence, the current change will hardly be felt,” said an official with BPCL, the second largest LPG cylinder distributor in Kerala.

The official added that the plants will be operated extra time if there is any such necessity.

“The BPCL plants are currently working a maximum of one or two shifts a day. If there is an additional requirement, extra shift will be introduced at the plants. This would be enough to meet any huge requirement of the market,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources with oil companies said the additional requirements of cylinders can easily be met if the state government implements the Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG (DBTL) Scheme properly.

“If the increased cap comes to effect, oil companies will have to distribute extra 4.33 crore cylinders in the state. If the government launches the DBTL Scheme appropriately, the practice of availing of multi-connections in the name of the same person or for the same family and black marketing can be ended.

According to the data, Ernakulam alone has 3 lakh duplicate connections.

This means 27 lakh cylinders are being availed illegally. If we takes the data of the entire state, the number will reach the nearly 4 crore cylinders which is equal to the additional requirement the oil companies will have to meet after the cap-raise. The scheme will ensure that only eligible people get the subsidy,” they added.