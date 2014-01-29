The main feast of St Mary’s Forane Church, Tripunithura will be celebrated on February 1 and 2. Vicar of the church Varghese Kattuparambil, in a press meet on Monday said that the holy mass procession towards the west and north will be held on February 1 and to the south and east on February 2. The holy mass will be led by Vicar of St Joseph Church Kadavantara Thomas Perumayan, Assistant Vicar of St Mary’s Forane Church Tripunithura Jophy Thottankara, Vicar of St Joseph Church Tripunithura Patrick Elavungal and Vicar of St Joseph Church Karayamparambu Thomas Mangattu. Feast flag will be hoisted by Bishop of Irinjalakuda Diocese Mar Pauly Kannookadan on January 29. The nine-day-long novena is going on. The procession as part of the eighth day feast will be held on February 9. The vicar also said that the main feast will be telecast through www.tripunithurachurch.com and www.liveonair.in. Father Antony Elavumkudy was also present in the press meet.