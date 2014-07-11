KOCHI: Orient Flight School has announced the dates for the admission to commercial pilots course for the academic year 2014-2015. The school has announced that admission will be open till July 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the commercial pilots licence course which makes them eligible to take up a flying career with any commercial airliner on completion of their course. An added advantage for those who sign up for the course is that they would also qualify for UGC approved BSc (Aviation) degree of the Hindustan University, Chennai.

Candidates can log into <www.orientflights.com> to download a copy of the application form. The last date for submission of completed application form is July 20, 2014.Candidates who are 16 years of age or older and who have completed their 12th Standard School education or equivalent with Mathematics and Physics are eligible to apply for this course.

The commercial pilots licence training is a two-year course requiring a minimum of 200 hours of flying time for flight training. On ground training for DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) examinations will also be undertaken during the course period covering subjects such as Air Regulations Air Navigation; Aircraft and Engines; Radio Telephony etc.