KOCHI: Lulu Mall, Kochi, is all set to host its biggest ‘sale festival’ on Saturday and Sunday, offering 50 per cent discount on 300 brands.

The sale festival, named ‘Lulu on Sale’, is being held as a part of the Lulu Shopping Festival, at which 40 lucky customers could win a Maruti Ertiga, a Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS, gold coins from Josco Jewellers, and a luxury watch from Seiko.

Some of the participating brands include Lulu Fashion Store, Sparkys, Splash, Westside, Marks & Spencer, Cotton World, Puma, Park Avenue, Nike, Inc5, Caterpillar, Levis, Soch, Fabindia, Basics, Dar Optics, Baggit, Arrow, Canon, Jack n Jones, Vero Moda, Linen by Burgoyne, Wrangler, Kushals, People, Saffari, W, Lee, VIP and Mufti.

Jewellery stores Josco Jewellers, Maya by Gitanjali, Gili and Avatar Gold and Diamonds, are also giving special offers on diamonds.