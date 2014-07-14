KOCHI: Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, celebrated Guru Purnima in the school auditorium on Saturday. Guru Purnima is an auspicious occasion celebrated to pay respect to the Guru of all Gurus, Ved Vyasa. Swami Vivikthananda Saraswati Head of Chinmaya Mission Kerala graced the occasion with his presence. Swamiji shared his immense knowledge of the Vedas and the Bhagavat Gita with the students.

The quintessence of the Chaturvedas is contained in the Bhagavat Gita. The reference to foolishness in the world was the one that caught everyone’s attention, he explained.

Swamiji added, “There are two kinds of people....the wise ones and.... lets not call them unwise but the wise and ‘the otherwise’.” Swamiji enlightened the young minds with his words of wisdom.

The session began at 8.30 with bhajans along with the chanting of Gurusthotrams. The programme was attended by all students and staff of Chinmaya Vidyalaya Vaduthala.

They offered flowers and gurudakshina at the feet of Swami Chinmayananda. Prasad was distributed at the end of the session.

It is an anual event held every year in the school to make the students aware of the importance of Guru in their life.