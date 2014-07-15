KOCHI: The Palarivattom police on Monday took the four accused, including two women for collection of evidence in an extortion case which involved blackmailing victims using their sexual videos.

The team led by Circle Inspector N C Santhosh took the accused persons to hotels and flats where such instances have occurred. The police suspect that the accused persons have cheated many people across the state. According to the police officials, they will be taking the culprits to the electronics shop at Perumbavoor from where they bought the hidden cameras used for recording the sexual acts. They will also be taken to the luxury hotel at Vyttila where the visuals were recorded.

The police also got information that around five cameras have been bought from the shop at Perumbavoor for the alleged operation. “After detailed questioning and seeking evidence, we will get a clear picture whether more people are involved in the racket,” the police officials said.

The four persons including two women arrested on Friday were allegedly involved in swindling `3 crore from two NRIs, who were natives of Kollam. The gang used to con people and take them to hotels, where the women would engage in physical relationship with them. The gang will then record the sexual acts using video camera, and then blackmail the victims by demanding crores of rupees from them. The arrested persons, Bindhya Thomas aka Surya, 32, Ruksana B Das, 29, Sanilan, 43, and Prajeesh aka Thomas Jacob, 35, carried out their illegal activities in rented flats and luxury hotels. The men were blackmailed by Surya who used to talk in a male voice with the help of a mobile app, Magic Voice.

Man’s Body Washes Ashore

The body of a man who jumped into the lake from a ferry boat the other day was washed ashore near the coastal police station on Monday. According to the Harbour police officials,the body was found around 9.30 am on Monday. “Naushad, the deceased was a mental patient. He jumped from the boat while he and his wife were travelling to their house,” the officials said. The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

Gold Ornaments Stolen

Gold ornaments and mobile phones worth `5 lakh were stolen from a house in Sudarshana Lane at Kadavanthra. The house owner who was in came to know about the theft only when he arrived here four days ago. The theft came to light when the house owner verified the ornaments kept inside the locker of the house on Saturday. The parents of the house owner living in the house.

A case has been registered and the police have begun investigation. “No housebreaks have been found so far. It is mysterious that an intruder entered to a house where two people are residing,though they are elder,” the officials said.